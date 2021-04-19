Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Grows By 53.8%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

