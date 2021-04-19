Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SGIOY stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.