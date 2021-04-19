Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill Sells 24,000 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,706.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

STTK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.15. 93,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,405. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.48. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STTK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.