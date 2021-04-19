Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 95.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

LON:SNR opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.59) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The company has a market cap of £509.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

