SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SEMR opened at $17.93 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

