Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,252,000 after acquiring an additional 141,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,885,000 after acquiring an additional 473,684 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 775,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $34,796,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $37.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

