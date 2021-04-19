Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Financial Review

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) and Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CyberAgent and Secom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 0 0 0 N/A Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Secom pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CyberAgent pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Secom pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CyberAgent and Secom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $4.12 billion 2.12 $424.79 million $0.42 20.62 Secom $9.75 billion 2.03 $799.41 million $0.98 21.63

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent. CyberAgent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Secom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Secom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and Secom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A Secom 7.44% 6.92% 4.41%

Volatility & Risk

CyberAgent has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secom has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Secom beats CyberAgent on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences. This segment also provides maintenance services. The company's Medical Services segment offers home medical services; operates general hospital, pharmacies, and residences for seniors; provides electronic medical report systems; health and preventative care services; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. Its Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The company's Geospatial Information Services segment provides geospatial information services to public-sector entities, including national and local governments; private sector customers; and to overseas government agencies. Its BPO and ICT Services segment offers data center services, disaster preparedness services, BCP support services, information security services, cloud-based services, and BPO services. The Real Estate and Other Services segment engages in development and sale of condominiums equipped with distinctive security and disaster preparedness features, as well as real estate leasing, construction, installation, and other services. The company also offers electrical engineering, general office, credit, clerical, and software development services; sells security and water-treatment equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and provides lifestyle support and car maintains services, as well as sells and maintains freight elevators. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

