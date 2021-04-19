SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Up 34.9% in March

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 716,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.06. 368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SciPlay by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

