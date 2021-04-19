SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

