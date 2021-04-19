Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 332,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $101.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

