Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,240 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 38.6% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HT Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $116,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $101.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

