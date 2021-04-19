Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

SRRK stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,046. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.