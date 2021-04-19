Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,231 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

