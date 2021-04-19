Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.38 ($8.69).

Shares of SHA traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €8.22 ($9.67). 667,523 shares of the company traded hands. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.54.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

