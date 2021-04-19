Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.43

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 1890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

