salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $231.91 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,330 shares of company stock worth $17,473,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

