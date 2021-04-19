SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $5.08 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $5.08 or 0.00008913 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $380,097.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00279531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.80 or 0.00694801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,754.52 or 0.99628614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.30 or 0.00862444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL's total supply is 479,126 coins and its circulating supply is 451,984 coins. SAFE DEAL's official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL's official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

