Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,114,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 2,891,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

SGSVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.57. 1,273,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.