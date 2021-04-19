Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Ryohin Keikaku stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

