RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.23 ($61.44).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

