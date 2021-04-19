Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 62,377 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

