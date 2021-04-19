Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 486,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

