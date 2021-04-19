Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.80 Million Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after buying an additional 3,529,708 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yandex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,809,000 after purchasing an additional 549,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,989,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

