Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,367,000 after acquiring an additional 195,528 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $167,833,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

