Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.99 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Shares of ALNY opened at $138.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

