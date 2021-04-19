Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 408 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.8% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 294.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $316.67 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.24 and a 200-day moving average of $278.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,648,335 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.