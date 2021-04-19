Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 468.0% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,247 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 496,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ally Financial by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

