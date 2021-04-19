Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 4,221 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $69.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

