Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,860 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820.83 ($23.79).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,350.20 ($17.64) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £105.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,256.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

