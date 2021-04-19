Royal Bank of Canada Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $82.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

MS traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.10. 502,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,611,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,086,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,956,000 after buying an additional 212,148 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 345,855 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

