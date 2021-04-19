Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROGFF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roxgold in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roxgold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROGFF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. Roxgold has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

