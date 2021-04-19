Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 775 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

VTR stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

