Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 5,315 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

