Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 200 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 247,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,172.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $4,335,452. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.87.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

