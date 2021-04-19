Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCI opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

