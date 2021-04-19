Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

