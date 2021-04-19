Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 24,529 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 2.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $23,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.21. 11,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

