Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 1,845 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 34,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 58,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

