Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

NYSE APD traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $285.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,447. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $205.41 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

