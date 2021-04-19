Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 632,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 333,644 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

