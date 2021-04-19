RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $27.20 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00065593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00089130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.02 or 0.00637253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00040305 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

