Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Rightscorp alerts:

This table compares Rightscorp and Emerald’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emerald $360.90 million 1.06 -$50.00 million $0.85 6.25

Rightscorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald.

Risk & Volatility

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Emerald shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Emerald -402.06% 8.30% 2.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rightscorp and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald 0 4 0 0 2.00

Emerald has a consensus price target of $3.99, indicating a potential downside of 24.95%. Given Emerald’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emerald is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Summary

Emerald beats Rightscorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rightscorp Company Profile

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightscorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightscorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.