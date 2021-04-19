Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

RCH stock opened at C$42.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.23. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$22.71 and a 52 week high of C$42.85.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$319.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total value of C$185,896.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,619,013.33. Also, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total transaction of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,402.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

