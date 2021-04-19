Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$42.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$22.71 and a 52-week high of C$42.85.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total transaction of C$185,896.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,619,013.33. Also, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total value of C$113,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$227,402.40.

RCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

