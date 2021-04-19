Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

