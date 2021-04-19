Rexel’s (RXEEY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RXEEY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexel has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Rexel has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

