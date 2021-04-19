Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading Down 4%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 338,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Revlon alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $574.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $626.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million. Research analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Revlon by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Revlon during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.