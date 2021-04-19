Reviewing Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kingsway Financial Services and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A RenaissanceRe 1 3 2 0 2.17

RenaissanceRe has a consensus target price of $186.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.51%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and RenaissanceRe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $59.95 million 1.75 -$5.89 million N/A N/A RenaissanceRe $4.20 billion 2.01 $748.80 million $9.13 18.60

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -13.63% -16.73% -0.88% RenaissanceRe 12.46% 2.44% 0.51%

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Kingsway Financial Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.