Reviewing Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlas Energy Group and Advantage Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90

Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $4.03, suggesting a potential upside of 54.46%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Advantage Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 2.37 -$18.58 million N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats Atlas Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

