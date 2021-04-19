Revain Price Reaches $0.0129 on Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $5.40 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00090287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00669451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

